G20 Summit Preparations in Bali Nearing Completion: VP

"As conveyed earlier by the coordinating minister (Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan) during the coordination meeting to prepare (the G20 Summit), our preparation progress is close to 100 percent," Amin informed at the Apurva Kempinski electric vehicle charging station in Nusa Dua here on Tuesday.
During the G20 Summit coordination meeting held earlier, the Vice President instructed stakeholders to ensure perfect services and event agendas to create a positive impression on participants.
"I have heard some drawbacks occurred in the last G20 Summit, which we must not repeat. We must not create an impression that the agendas we prepare and the services we provide are lacking because our agenda is for the common good to recover together and stronger in facing various challenges," he expounded.
He also urged the organizer to thoroughly prepare services, accommodations, and other essential aspects, as the G20 Summit will be attended by heads of state and leaders of international institutions.
"We must give positive impressions. From what I heard from Mr. Pandjaitan, we are ready (to host the summit). This place is also amazing, not only on its venue but also on the service aspect," Amin remarked.
The 17th G20 Summit will be organized in Bali on November 15 and 16, 2022 as the culmination of all minister-level meetings, working groups, and engagement groups convened under Indonesia's G20 Presidency.
The theme of Indonesia's G20 Presidency "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" is meant as an encouragement to all nations to collaborate and support each other to recover together and grow stronger and sustainably.
As G20 President, Indonesia has raised three priority issues: global health architecture, sustainable energy transition, and digital and economic transformation.