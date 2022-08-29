Buildings Sustain Minor Damage after Series of Quakes in Mentawai Islands Regency

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occured at 00.04 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The shock was felt for approximately 2-3 seconds in West Siberut region.
At 05.43 WIB, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 shook the same area. Residents of Simaleg Village in West Siberut had to evacuate independently to higher ground after feeling the shock of the earthquake.
At 10,29 WIB, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 rocked the islands. Nevertheless, the earthquake did not trigger tsunamy warnings.
The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Mentawai Islands Regency immediately went to the affected areas to carry out monitoring activities, field assessments and coordinations with related parties.
The results of the initial assessments reported minor damage to buildings on Siberut Island in the form of cracks in the walls and ceilings.
"So far there are no reports of casualties due to the earthquake," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a media release on Monday.
BNPB appealed to the public not to panic but still increase vigilance to anticipate aftershocks.
"Increased vigilance is especially advised for people in Mentawai Islands Regency, North Siberut, Tuapejat, Painan, Padang, Padang Panjang, Bukittinggi, Solok and South Solok," he explained.