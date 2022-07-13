English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 169.4 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 July 2022 17:30
Jakarta: Some 39,074 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 169,417,660, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 52,214,963 today, increasing by 188,302 in the past 24 hours.
 
Meanwhile, 55,163 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,822,321.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 3,822 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,120,169.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 1,939 to 5,939,564.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,818.

 
(WAH)
Peringatan!