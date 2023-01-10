English  
Papua Governor Lukas Enembe (Photo: MI)
Papua Governor Lukas Enembe Taken to Jakarta: KPK Spokesperson

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, M Sholahadhin Azhar • 10 January 2023 14:42
Jakarta: Papua Govenor Lukas Enembe was taken to Jakarta after he was arrested by Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators in Papua.
 
"Brought to Jakarta for further questioning," KPK spokesman Ali Fikri told Breaking News Metro TV on Tuesday, January 19, 2023.
 
"The suspect is being brought by the KPK team and is being escorted by the Mobile Brigade Unit of the Papua Police," said Ali.
 
Ali can not yet confirm when the suspect will arrive in Jakarta. He is still coordinating with the KPK team who take part in the operation. 
 
"He is still in the process of being transferred from the Command Post of the Mobile Brigade Unit," said Ali.
 
A total of 65 people have been questioned in this case. This number could increase considering that more information is still being gathered by investigators.
 
The case began when PT Tabi Bangun Papua Director Rijatono Lakka participated in several infrastructure procurement projects in Papua from 2019 to 2021. He was allegedly able to partake in the projects because he bribed several officials, including Lukas Enembe, before the beginning of the bidding process. 

(WAH)

