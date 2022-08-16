Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) emphasized that five big agendas of the nation must not stop despite geopolitical conflicts and crises continuing to haunt the world.
"The nation's grand agenda must not stop. Great efforts must continue to be made. There are at least five big agendas that I have emphasized earlier," President Jokowi stated during the Annual Session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) and the 2022 Joint Session of the House of Representatives (DPR) and the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) at the Parliamentary Complex here on Tuesday.
The five big agendas comprise firstly, to continue to conduct the downstreaming process and industrialization of natural resources.
The president explained that downstreaming of the nickel industry had led to an 18-fold increase in the exports of iron and steel. In addition to tax revenue, the country's foreign exchange is expected to rise, so that the rupiah exchange rate will remain stable.
According to the president, Indonesia should build an integrated ecosystem for the industry in the country that will support development of the global green economy ecosystem.
The second agenda is the optimization of green energy sources and emphasis on improving the green economy.
Jokowi noted that green energy from solar thermal, geothermal, wind, ocean waves, and bioenergy would attract manufacturers of low-emission products.
The president expressed optimism that Indonesia would become a competitive green product manufacturer in international trade.
As for the third agenda, Jokowi called to continue to strengthen the community's legal, social, political and economic protection.
Jokowi emphasized that the realization of civil rights and democratic practice as well as the political rights of women and the rights of the marginalized community must be guaranteed.
He also stressed that law must be upheld equitably without discrimination.
The fourth agenda aims to continuously support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to level up.
He noted that the government continues to boost economic digitalization, thereby leading to the development of two decacorn companies and nine unicorn companies in the country to empower MSMEs.
According to the president, at least 19 million MSMEs have entered the digital ecosystem, and the figure is targeted to reach 30 million by 2024.
Lastly, the fifth agenda highlighted by the president is that the construction of the new capital, National Capital of Nusantara (IKN), should not stall.
"The IKN is not only for state civil apparatus but also a city of innovators and entrepreneurs. The city will not only house government offices, but it will also become a new economic driving force. It will not only be an ordinary city but it will be a forest city with world-class education and health services," he remarked.