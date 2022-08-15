English  
General Andika hopes that the Super Garuda Shield can continue to be improved. (Photo: id.usembassy.gov)
General Andika hopes that the Super Garuda Shield can continue to be improved. (Photo: id.usembassy.gov)

Super Garuda Shield 2022 Joint Military Exercise Concludes

Medcom • 15 August 2022 11:35
Jakarta: Super Garuda Shield 2022 joint military exercise has officialy concluded on Sunday. 
 
The Commander of the Indonesian Army Doctrine, Education and Training Development Command (Kodiklatad) Lt. Gen. Ignatius Yogo Triyono which represented the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) General Andika Perkasa led the closing ceremony at the Kodiklatad Combat Training Center, Baturaja, South Sumatra.
 
"Today, the 2022 Super Garuda Shield joint exercise is officially closed," the Army official said when reading a written statement from the TNI Commander.
 
In his written statement, Andika thanked the Commander General of the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC)
 
In addition to that, he also appreciated all representatives of participating countries of the 2022 Super Garuda Shield. 

Andika hopes that the Super Garuda Shield can continue to be improved as a form of cooperation in strengthening interoperability as well as creating peace, security, and stability. (Valerie Augustine Budianto)
 
(WAH)
