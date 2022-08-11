President Jokowi Calls for Food Diversification in Indonesia

Boyolali: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ensured that the Indonesian government continues to increase the production of alternative food commodities.
This step was taken to anticipate the threat of a global food crisis that has now hit a number of countries.
"We know that the world is currently experiencing a food crisis. There are more than 300 million people who are facing acute food shortages and are hungry in several countries. It has started," said Jokowi in Boyolali, Central Java, Thursday, August 11, 2022.
The Head of State has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to utilize unproductive lands to plants all types of crops.
"In Boyolali, unproductive lands are being utilized just like what we are dong now. We are planting dwarf coconuts," said the former mayor of Solo.
Jokowi said the production process of dwarf coconuts is quite simple and only takes 2.5 years to bear fruit.
"It can become palm sugar, coconut oil, and the fruit can also be sold fresh. I think this is what we will continue to do," explained Jokowi.