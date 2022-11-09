Adjust Travel Plans to Vali during G20 Summit: Ministry

"We urge the public to rearrange (their) travel (plans) and anticipate the changes in flight schedules to and from Bali," the ministry’s spokesperson, Adita Irawati, said here on Wednesday.
Irawati remarked that the ministry had issued a Circular Letter of the Director General of Civil Aviation Number 12 of 2022 on Aviation Operational Management at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali Province, during the implementation of the G20 Summit.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The summit will be held on November 15-16, 2022.
According to the spokesperson, the circular stated that the airport will operate for 24 hours and commercial flights are prohibited from having an overnight parking or remain overnight (RON) service on November 12-18, 2022.
Meanwhile, the limitation on regular flights will be implemented on November 13-17, 2022.
Based on the ministry’s data, most of the summit participants are estimated to arrive in Bali on November 13 and return to their respective countries on November 16.
Hence, as a precautionary measure, the Transportation Ministry has conducted intensive coordination with related ministries and agencies as well as all aviation stakeholders.
"We have appealed to both airports and airlines operators to actively provide clear information to their customers regarding provisions in the circular, for instance, the information on flight schedule changes, delays, cancellations, compensation, refund processes, and so on," Irawati stated.
According to results of the coordination meeting of the ministry and related stakeholders, flight operations at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport will be prioritized for handling VVIP flights while still ensuring smooth operations of the limited number of regular flights.
"(The arrangement is implemented) considering that several state guests and G20 delegates will use regular flights. In addition, it is decided that the flights to Bali are only through the Soekarno Hatta Airport (in Banten Province)," the spokesperson noted.
Furthermore, she expected the community to jointly support the success of the G20 Summit under Indonesia’s 2022 G20 Presidency.
"As the host, of course, we must ensure that the implementation of flight arrangements, including the arrivals and departures, runs safely, orderly, and smoothly while minimizing the disruptions on flight services during the series of the (G20) activities," she added.