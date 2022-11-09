English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The summit will be held on November 15-16, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
The summit will be held on November 15-16, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Adjust Travel Plans to Vali during G20 Summit: Ministry

Antara • 09 November 2022 18:00
Jakarta: The Transportation Ministry has appealed to people to adjust their travel plans to Bali during the G20 Summit in the wake of restrictions on regular flights to and from Bali on November 13-17, 2022.
 
"We urge the public to rearrange (their) travel (plans) and anticipate the changes in flight schedules to and from Bali," the ministry’s spokesperson, Adita Irawati, said here on Wednesday.
 
Irawati remarked that the ministry had issued a Circular Letter of the Director General of Civil Aviation Number 12 of 2022 on Aviation Operational Management at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali Province, during the implementation of the G20 Summit.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The summit will be held on November 15-16, 2022.
 
According to the spokesperson, the circular stated that the airport will operate for 24 hours and commercial flights are prohibited from having an overnight parking or remain overnight (RON) service on November 12-18, 2022.
 
Meanwhile, the limitation on regular flights will be implemented on November 13-17, 2022.
 
Based on the ministry’s data, most of the summit participants are estimated to arrive in Bali on November 13 and return to their respective countries on November 16.
 
Hence, as a precautionary measure, the Transportation Ministry has conducted intensive coordination with related ministries and agencies as well as all aviation stakeholders.
 
"We have appealed to both airports and airlines operators to actively provide clear information to their customers regarding provisions in the circular, for instance, the information on flight schedule changes, delays, cancellations, compensation, refund processes, and so on," Irawati stated.
 
According to results of the coordination meeting of the ministry and related stakeholders, flight operations at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport will be prioritized for handling VVIP flights while still ensuring smooth operations of the limited number of regular flights.
 
"(The arrangement is implemented) considering that several state guests and G20 delegates will use regular flights. In addition, it is decided that the flights to Bali are only through the Soekarno Hatta Airport (in Banten Province)," the spokesperson noted.
 
Furthermore, she expected the community to jointly support the success of the G20 Summit under Indonesia’s 2022 G20 Presidency.
 
"As the host, of course, we must ensure that the implementation of flight arrangements, including the arrivals and departures, runs safely, orderly, and smoothly while minimizing the disruptions on flight services during the series of the (G20) activities," she added.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
In Indonesia, e-commerce, transportation, and food delivery services are the top three digital services. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Digital Economy to Reach $77 Billion: Study

Indonesia to Impose Tax on Motor Vehicles Exceeding Emission Standards: Ministry

ADB Supports Development of Electric Buses to Enhance Safety of Commuters in India

BACA JUGA
Govt to Fulfill Needs of Flash Flood Victims in Southeast Aceh

Govt to Fulfill Needs of Flash Flood Victims in Southeast Aceh

English
floods
Intensify COVID-19 Testing Capacity amid XBB Case Spike in Indonesia: Ministry

Intensify COVID-19 Testing Capacity amid XBB Case Spike in Indonesia: Ministry

English
covid-19
World Bank Group Announces Initiative to Electrify Sub-Saharan Africa

World Bank Group Announces Initiative to Electrify Sub-Saharan Africa

English
electricity
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pertumbuhan Ekonomi RI Tidak Merata, Berpotensi Memperlebar Ketimpangan!
Ekonomi

Pertumbuhan Ekonomi RI Tidak Merata, Berpotensi Memperlebar Ketimpangan!

Lebih Rentan, Menkes Tekankan Pentingnya Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Bagi Lansia
Nasional

Lebih Rentan, Menkes Tekankan Pentingnya Vaksin Booster Bagi Lansia

KTM Miliki Saham MV Agusta, Saling Memasarkan Motor Nih
Otomotif

KTM Miliki Saham MV Agusta, Saling Memasarkan Motor Nih

‘Gelombang Merah’ Partai Republik di Pemilu Paruh Waktu AS Gagal Terwujud
Internasional

‘Gelombang Merah’ Partai Republik di Pemilu Paruh Waktu AS Gagal Terwujud

Selamat! UI Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS Asia University Rankings 2023
Pendidikan

Selamat! UI Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS Asia University Rankings 2023

Tretan Muslim Diserang Fans NCT, Coki Pardede Pasang Badan
Hiburan

Tretan Muslim Diserang Fans NCT, Coki Pardede Pasang Badan

Menarik Nih, Ada Striker 18 Tahun di Timnas Australia untuk Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Menarik Nih, Ada Striker 18 Tahun di Timnas Australia untuk Piala Dunia 2022

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia
Teknologi

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!