Indonesian Economy Grows by 5.72% in Q3 2022: BPS

From the production side, Transportation and Storage experienced the highest growth at 25.81 percent.
Meanwhile, on the expenditure side, Export of Goods and Services experienced the highest growth at 21.64 percent.
"Indonesia’s economy cumulatively to third quarter of 2022 grew by 5.40 percent," the BPS said in a media release on Monday.
From the production side, Transportation and Storage experience the highest growth at 20.97 percent.
Meanwhile from the expenditure side, all components grew, the highest growth occurred in the Export of Goods and Services Component by 19.57 percent.
"Spatially, the Indonesian economy in the third quarter of 2022 experienced an increase in all provinces, where the group of provinces on the island of Java became the main contributor with a share of 56.30 percent and economic growth of 5.76 percent," the BPS stated.