English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)

Indonesian Economy Grows by 5.72% in Q3 2022: BPS

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 November 2022 13:21
Jakarta: Indonesia’s economy grew by 5.72 percent in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter in 2021, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).
 
From the production side, Transportation and Storage experienced the highest growth at 25.81 percent. 
 
Meanwhile, on the expenditure side, Export of Goods and Services experienced the highest growth at 21.64 percent.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Indonesia’s economy cumulatively to third quarter of 2022 grew by 5.40 percent," the BPS said in a media release on Monday.
 
From the production side, Transportation and Storage experience the highest growth at 20.97 percent. 
 
Meanwhile from the expenditure side, all components grew, the highest growth occurred in the Export of Goods and Services Component by 19.57 percent.
 
"Spatially, the Indonesian economy in the third quarter of 2022 experienced an increase in all provinces, where the group of provinces on the island of Java became the main contributor with a share of 56.30 percent and economic growth of 5.76 percent," the BPS stated.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

Indonesia's Forex Reserves Down to $130.2 Billion in October 2022: BI

Palm Oil Industry Contributes to Indonesia's Economic Recovery: Minister

Indonesia to Offer Incentives to Industries to Anticipate Global Recession

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Unemployment Rate Reaches 5.86%

Indonesia's Unemployment Rate Reaches 5.86%

English
workers
President Jokowi Names 5 New National Heroes

President Jokowi Names 5 New National Heroes

English
president joko widodo
New Zealand Committed to Combating Money Laundering, Financial Terrorism

New Zealand Committed to Combating Money Laundering, Financial Terrorism

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil NBA: Cavaliers Paksa Lakers Bertekuk Lutut
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Cavaliers Paksa Lakers Bertekuk Lutut

Badan Pangan Nasional: Stok dan Harga Beras di Pasar Induk Cipinang Aman dan Terkendali
Ekonomi

Badan Pangan Nasional: Stok dan Harga Beras di Pasar Induk Cipinang Aman dan Terkendali

Presiden Beri Gelar Pahlawan Nasional kepada 5 Tokoh Bangsa
Nasional

Presiden Beri Gelar Pahlawan Nasional kepada 5 Tokoh Bangsa

Pembangunan Sirkuit Mobil Listrik Di IKN Tanpa Uang Negara
Otomotif

Pembangunan Sirkuit Mobil Listrik Di IKN Tanpa Uang Negara

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1
Teknologi

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane
Hiburan

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane

Pesawat Jatuh ke Danau di Tanzania, 19 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Pesawat Jatuh ke Danau di Tanzania, 19 Orang Tewas

Jenis Gunung Api Berdasarkan Bentuk dan Aktivitasnya
Pendidikan

Jenis Gunung Api Berdasarkan Bentuk dan Aktivitasnya

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!