English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Indonesia's Wholesale Price Index Up 0.97% in April 2022: BPS

English fuel mining palm oil
Antara • 09 May 2022 22:50
Jakarta: Indonesia’s wholesale price index (IHPB) rose 0.97 percent in April 2022 compared to a month earlier, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported on Monday.
 
“The highest increase was recorded in the mining and excavation sector at 1.44 percent. The main cause of the IHPB hike was the mining and excavation sector, especially (the rising prices of) such commodities as salt, coal, and sand,” BPS chief Margo Yuwono told a press conference in Jakarta.
 
Meanwhile, the IHPB for the industrial sector increased by 1.11 percent due to the IHPB hike in the industrial sector, particularly for cooking oil, gasoline, and purebred chicken meat.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The IHPB for the agricultural sector also moved up by 0.31 percent due to an increase in the prices of purebred chicken meat, cows, cabbage, celery, and purebred chicken eggs.
 
Meanwhile, the IHPB for the construction sector rose 0.66 percent, Yuwono said.
 
“The increase in IHPB for the construction sector was the result of the improving prices of several commodities, such as cement, concrete iron, asphalt, diesel oil, sand, and stone for building foundation,” he informed. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta Expedites Intervention Measures to Handle Acute Hepatitis

Jakarta Expedites Intervention Measures to Handle Acute Hepatitis

English
jakarta
International Tourist Arrivals Up 206% in March 2022: BPS

International Tourist Arrivals Up 206% in March 2022: BPS

English
tourism
Community Activity Restrictions to Continue in Java, Bali

Community Activity Restrictions to Continue in Java, Bali

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Wanti-wanti Jajaran Terkait Gejolak Ekonomi Global
Nasional

Jokowi Wanti-wanti Jajaran Terkait Gejolak Ekonomi Global

Intip Peluang City dan Liverpool Juara Liga Inggris 2021--2022
Olahraga

Intip Peluang City dan Liverpool Juara Liga Inggris 2021--2022

Penduduk Usia Kerja Terdampak Covid-19 Turun 39,63%
Ekonomi

Penduduk Usia Kerja Terdampak Covid-19 Turun 39,63%

Jadwal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Terbaru, Ada Penyesuaian Waktu Pelaksanaan
Pendidikan

Jadwal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Terbaru, Ada Penyesuaian Waktu Pelaksanaan

Pidato di Hari Kemenangan dari Nazi, Putin Bela Invasi ke Ukraina
Internasional

Pidato di Hari Kemenangan dari Nazi, Putin Bela Invasi ke Ukraina

Suga BTS Berterima Kasih pada Psy untuk Hal Ini
Hiburan

Suga BTS Berterima Kasih pada Psy untuk Hal Ini

Rekayasa Lalu Lintas Mudik Berakhir & Sukses Turunkan Angka Kecelakaan
Otomotif

Rekayasa Lalu Lintas Mudik Berakhir & Sukses Turunkan Angka Kecelakaan

Ini Lokasi Terbaik Pasang Router Supaya Sinyal WiFi di Rumah Kuat
Teknologi

Ini Lokasi Terbaik Pasang Router Supaya Sinyal WiFi di Rumah Kuat

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!