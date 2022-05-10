Jakarta Closely Monitors COVID-19 Situation after Eid Holiday

Jakarta: The Provincial Government of Jakarta has warned of a potentical increase in COVID-19 cases after the Eid holiday.
According to Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria, the Provincial Government would monitor the COVID-19 situation in the capital region in the next three weeks.
"We will see in the next two or three weeks," said Riza at City Hall, Monday night, May 9, 2022.
"There is no specific policy. We will see the numbers. Our policies are the same," said Riza.
This year, Riza said, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Jakarta is much better than last year.
Vaccination is believed to be able to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and build herd immunity so that people are safer from the virus.
"We hope these measures will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Jakarta due to Eid exodus," he said.