The COVID-19 situation is currently still under control.
PPKM outside Java, Bali Extended until January 17: Minister

English indonesian government PPKM vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 January 2022 15:05
Jakarta: In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19, the Indonesian Government has extended the public activity restrictions (PPKM) outside Java and Bali islands  for 14 days until January 17.
 
"Although the situation is currently still under control, the PPKM outside Java and Bali islands will be extended for 14 days, from January 4 to 17,” said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
 
For the record, to date there are no regencies/cities outside Java and Bali that have implemented PPKM Level 4. 

Meanwhile, the number of regencies/cities implementing PPKM Level 1 increased from 191 to 227 regions, while Level 2 decreased from 169 to 148 regions and Level 3 decreased from 26 to 11 regions.
 
According to Airlangga, the level is also based on the vaccination rate in which some of the regions are still below 70 percent.
 
He went on to say that the Indonesian Government is preparing to carry out a booster dose of vaccination which is planned to start early this year. 
 
In addition, the Coordinating Minister also said that to anticipate the surge in arrivals of Indonesian citizens from abroad, the Indonesian Government added state entrances and also centralized quarantine facilities.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!