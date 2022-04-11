Jakartans Urged to Avoid Some Routes Due to Planned Demonstration

Jakarta: The Greater Jakarta Regional Police appealed to the public to avoid the National Monument (Monas) and the Parliamentary Complex since traffic surrounding the areas was temporarily closed due to the demonstration planned on Monday.
"Hence, it is better to stay clear of the two areas throughout the day," Director of Traffic at the regional police Senior Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo Yogo stated after attending the troop assembly at the Arjuna Wijaya Statue roundabout, Central Jakarta.
He urged the public to look for alternative routes since several routes surrounding the two areas were planned to be temporarily closed at 9 a.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB).
Several closed routes around the National Monument area were the route from the Arjuna Wijaya Statue roundabout to Harmoni region, Medan Merdeka Barat Street, Medan Merdeka Selatan Street, Medan Merdeka Timur Street, Medan Merdeka Utara Street, and Gambir region, he stated.
"People should avoid the areas to prevent getting stuck in traffic jams," the official stated.
Meanwhile, regarding the traffic surrounding the Parliamentary Complex, the public is urged to avoid the Senayan region, Gerbang Pemuda Street, Asia-Africa Street, Slipi region, as well as Palmerah region.
The demonstration is planned to be held in front of the State Palace and the Parliamentary Complex.
However, since it is not allowed to conduct any demonstration 500 meters (m) from vital objects, the people keen to demonstrate in front of the State Palace will be directed to do it at the Arjuna Wijaya Statue roundabout.
The demonstration was expected to begin at 10 a.m. WIB.
However, as of 11 a.m. WIB, ANTARA monitored that traffic flow around Monas area, precisely at the Arjuna Wijaya Statue roundabout, Medan Merdeka Selatan Street, Agus Salim Street, Budi Kemuliaan Street, and Thamrin Street, was still open and fluent.