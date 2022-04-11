English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The demonstration is planned to be held in front of the Parliamentary Complex. (Photo: medcom.id)
The demonstration is planned to be held in front of the Parliamentary Complex. (Photo: medcom.id)

Jakartans Urged to Avoid Some Routes Due to Planned Demonstration

English jakarta demonstration police
Antara • 11 April 2022 13:43
Jakarta: The Greater Jakarta Regional Police appealed to the public to avoid the National Monument (Monas) and the Parliamentary Complex since traffic surrounding the areas was temporarily closed due to the demonstration planned on Monday.
 
"Hence, it is better to stay clear of the two areas throughout the day," Director of Traffic at the regional police Senior Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo Yogo stated after attending the troop assembly at the Arjuna Wijaya Statue roundabout, Central Jakarta.
 
He urged the public to look for alternative routes since several routes surrounding the two areas were planned to be temporarily closed at 9 a.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Several closed routes around the National Monument area were the route from the Arjuna Wijaya Statue roundabout to Harmoni region, Medan Merdeka Barat Street, Medan Merdeka Selatan Street, Medan Merdeka Timur Street, Medan Merdeka Utara Street, and Gambir region, he stated.
 
"People should avoid the areas to prevent getting stuck in traffic jams," the official stated.
 
Meanwhile, regarding the traffic surrounding the Parliamentary Complex, the public is urged to avoid the Senayan region, Gerbang Pemuda Street, Asia-Africa Street, Slipi region, as well as Palmerah region.
 
The demonstration is planned to be held in front of the State Palace and the Parliamentary Complex.
 
However, since it is not allowed to conduct any demonstration 500 meters (m) from vital objects, the people keen to demonstrate in front of the State Palace will be directed to do it at the Arjuna Wijaya Statue roundabout.
 
The demonstration was expected to begin at 10 a.m. WIB.
 
However, as of 11 a.m. WIB, ANTARA monitored that traffic flow around Monas area, precisely at the Arjuna Wijaya Statue roundabout, Medan Merdeka Selatan Street, Agus Salim Street, Budi Kemuliaan Street, and Thamrin Street, was still open and fluent.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian, Canadian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine, G20

Indonesian, Canadian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine, G20

English
G20
Vanuatu Urged to Develop Agriculture, Education Sectors

Vanuatu Urged to Develop Agriculture, Education Sectors

English
agriculture
New Zealand Deploys C-130 Hercules to Support Ukraine

New Zealand Deploys C-130 Hercules to Support Ukraine

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hore! Tidak Ada Kenaikan Tarif Tol hingga Lebaran
Ekonomi

Hore! Tidak Ada Kenaikan Tarif Tol hingga Lebaran

Ukraina Bersiap untuk Serangan Rusia, Serukan Lebih Banyak Dukungan Senjata
Internasional

Ukraina Bersiap untuk Serangan Rusia, Serukan Lebih Banyak Dukungan Senjata

4 Fakta Menarik Usai Man City Imbang Kontra Liverpool
Olahraga

4 Fakta Menarik Usai Man City Imbang Kontra Liverpool

Bungkus, IIMS 2022 Bukukan Nilai Transaksi Rp2,8 T
Otomotif

Bungkus, IIMS 2022 Bukukan Nilai Transaksi Rp2,8 T

Demo 11 April, Kapolri: Waspada Penunggang Gelap
Nasional

Demo 11 April, Kapolri: Waspada Penunggang Gelap

Selain Will Smith, 5 Bintang Film dan Sineas Top Ini Juga Dilarang Ikut Oscar
Hiburan

Selain Will Smith, 5 Bintang Film dan Sineas Top Ini Juga Dilarang Ikut Oscar

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia
Pendidikan

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia

Gandeng Insurtech Igloo, Dana Sediakan Asuransi Khusus Gamer
Teknologi

Gandeng Insurtech Igloo, Dana Sediakan Asuransi Khusus Gamer

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!