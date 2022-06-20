English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. (Photo: Kemenag)
Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. (Photo: Kemenag)

Govt Officializes Toasebio Temple as Historical Heritage

English jakarta tourism indonesian government
Antara • 20 June 2022 15:59
Jakarta: The Religious Affairs Ministry officialized the Dharma Jaya Toasebio Temple in Petak Sembilan, Glodog, West Jakarta, as a historical heritage after the installation and signing of the inscription stone inside the building.
 
According to a press release here on Monday, the inauguration was marked by the unveiling of a red cover by the ministry's special staff for media and public communication, Wibowo Prasetyo, and Chairman of the Dharma Jaya Toasebio Temple Foundation, Arifin Tanzil, on Saturday.
 
Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas signed the inscription earlier on May 12, 2022, at the ministry's office in Central Jakarta.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Toasebio Temple was founded in 1751, making it 271 years old in 2022, according to the release.
 
Prasetyo said the inscription can educate subsequent generations to remember the good service and will of the ancestors and honor the foundation founders for their dedication.
 
The temple's foundation was built by nine people: Ferdinand Kencana Jaya, Husin Buntara Sjarifudin, Husen Buntara Sjarifudin, Agustinawati, Rachman Santosa, Lauw Kiong Hoa, Wong Sem Fie, Harjanto, and Mujadin Pangestu.
 
"The highest honor to the nine founders who founded the Dharma Jaya Toasebio Temple Foundation in 1983, which develops until now," Prasetyo affirmed.
 
Furthermore, Prasetyo said this inscription can remind people of the importance of historical understanding and awareness that will be passed on to the next generation.
 
Meanwhile, Chairman Tanzil spoke at length about the history of the foundation and its function to Buddhists. Tanzil said his grandfather granted a part of land of the temple to the foundation.
 
"Now, the land that was granted fully belongs to the foundation," Tanzil stated.
 
The temple was burned down by the Dutch East Indies government over links to an individual in the tragedy of Angke River and the Batavia massacre.
 
The temple was then rebuilt in 1751, and in 1754, the temple became a place for Chinese people living in Batavia.
 
In the framework of providing a clarification of history to public and foreign tourists, a historical inscription of the temple was made, as cited from the release.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Experts Welcome Malaysia's Plan to Abolish Mandatory Death Penalty

UN Experts Welcome Malaysia's Plan to Abolish Mandatory Death Penalty

English
malaysia
Jokowi Presses for Affordable Food Prices before Eid-al-Adha: Trade Minister

Jokowi Presses for Affordable Food Prices before Eid-al-Adha: Trade Minister

English
food
Jakarta's Air Quality Degraded to Unhealthy Category on Monday: BMKG

Jakarta's Air Quality Degraded to Unhealthy Category on Monday: BMKG

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
CEO Inter Milan Konfirmasi Lautaro Martinez Tidak Dijual
Olahraga

CEO Inter Milan Konfirmasi Lautaro Martinez Tidak Dijual

Nirina Zubir Menyesal Pernah Bersikap Keras pada Anak
Hiburan

Nirina Zubir Menyesal Pernah Bersikap Keras pada Anak

Tak Cuma PNS, Presiden, Wapres, hingga Menteri Juga Bakal Terima Gaji ke-13
Ekonomi

Tak Cuma PNS, Presiden, Wapres, hingga Menteri Juga Bakal Terima Gaji ke-13

Rusia Kesal Pertemuan Menkes G20 di Yogyakarta Bahas Ukraina
Internasional

Rusia Kesal Pertemuan Menkes G20 di Yogyakarta Bahas Ukraina

Kapolda Papua Barat, Lampung, dan Gorontalo Dimutasi
Nasional

Kapolda Papua Barat, Lampung, dan Gorontalo Dimutasi

Tidak Cuma Indonesia, Negara-Negara Ini Larang Motoran Pake Sandal
Otomotif

Tidak Cuma Indonesia, Negara-Negara Ini Larang Motoran Pake Sandal

Kenali 3 Pintu Utama untuk Raih Beasiswa LPDP, Kamu Pilih yang Mana?
Pendidikan

Kenali 3 Pintu Utama untuk Raih Beasiswa LPDP, Kamu Pilih yang Mana?

Minim Komunikasi, Indocomtech 2022 Segera Digelar Minggu Ini
Teknologi

Minim Komunikasi, Indocomtech 2022 Segera Digelar Minggu Ini

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!