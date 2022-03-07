English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Receives Delegation from UAE

English energy president joko widodo infrastructure
Antara • 07 March 2022 22:20
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, which extended a special invitation to Jokowi on behalf of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ).
 
Members of the delegation invited the President to witness the signing of a trade agreement between the two countries at the end of March 2022, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan informed.
 
"President Jokowi had a talk with Emirati Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, as Prince MBZ’s special envoy for almost an hour," he said, according to an official statement received here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, the meeting, which took place at Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java Province, also discussed the follow-up of the realization of an investment agreement between Indonesia and UAE that was brokered by the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA), he added.
 
Thereafter, the coordinating minister said President Jokowi  directed him to settle several pending matters regarding investment cooperation between the two countries.
 
"President Jokowi had asked me to have a meeting today to solve any pending issues," the minister added.
 
The Emirati delegation also conveyed the UAE government’s interest in investing in the development of Indonesia’s new national capital (IKN), Nusantara, in East Kalimantan province, he said.
 
Therefore, Pandjaitan informed that he will hold a meeting with Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and National Development Planning Minister/head of the National Development Planning Board, Suharso Monoarfa, to discuss the Emirati government’s investment offer.
 
In addition to Al Mazrouei, the UAE delegation also included the UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdulla Salem Obaid Salem Al Dhaheri, and chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Group 42 Ltd., Peng Xiao.
 
Meanwhile, President Jokowi was accompanied by Pandjaitan, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, and Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, Husin Bagis. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Several Regions outside Java-Bali Have Passed Omicron Peak: Airlangga

Several Regions outside Java-Bali Have Passed Omicron Peak: Airlangga

English
Omicron
Indonesia Reduces Quarantine Period for International Travelers to 1 Day

Indonesia Reduces Quarantine Period for International Travelers to 1 Day

English
covid-19
Jakarta's 140 COVID-19 Referral Hospitals Record 29% Decline in BOR: Vice Governor

Jakarta's 140 COVID-19 Referral Hospitals Record 29% Decline in BOR: Vice Governor

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Daerah Diminta Kebut Vaksinasi Dosis Lengkap dan Penguat
Nasional

Daerah Diminta Kebut Vaksinasi Dosis Lengkap dan Penguat

Bhayangkara Redam Perlawanan 10 Pemain PSS
Olahraga

Bhayangkara Redam Perlawanan 10 Pemain PSS

Pentingnya Menjaga Kualitas SDM Otomotif
Otomotif

Pentingnya Menjaga Kualitas SDM Otomotif

Erick: MotoGP Mandalika Peluang Perkuat RI sebagai Negara Pariwisata
Ekonomi

Erick: MotoGP Mandalika Peluang Perkuat RI sebagai Negara Pariwisata

Belum Diberi Jaminan Keamanan, Evakuasi WNI di Chernihiv Terhambat
Internasional

Belum Diberi Jaminan Keamanan, Evakuasi WNI di Chernihiv Terhambat

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya
Pendidikan

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun
Hiburan

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua
Teknologi

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua

Habiskan Rp52,9 Miliar, Begini Potret Kawasan Puncak Terbaru
Properti

Habiskan Rp52,9 Miliar, Begini Potret Kawasan Puncak Terbaru

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!