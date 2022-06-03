English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
During the pilgrimage, the Indonesian Hajj pilgrims will interact with people from more than 100 countries. (Photo: medcom.id)
During the pilgrimage, the Indonesian Hajj pilgrims will interact with people from more than 100 countries. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Urged to Stay Disciplined in Following Health Protocols

English Hajj Pilgrim health covid-19
Antara • 03 June 2022 14:36
Jakarta: The Health Ministry has appealed to Indonesian Hajj pilgrims to remain disciplined in following the COVID-19 health protocols during their pilgrimage to the Holy Land.
 
"During the Hajj pilgrimage this year, we will encounter two problems -- the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme temperature," head of the ministry’s Hajj Health Center, Budi Sylvana, said at an online press conference, accessed from Jakarta on Thursday.
 
During the pilgrimage, the Indonesian Hajj pilgrims will interact with people from more than 100 countries. Therefore, they must be disciplined in following the health protocols, he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"They will be highly susceptible to communicable diseases unless they follow the health protocols. Moreover, we know that not all countries have good immunity status," he highlighted.
 
Indonesia is one of the good countries in terms of the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Indonesian Hajj pilgrims must continue to stay alert during their pilgrimage.
 
According to Sylvana, nearly 95 percent of the 100,051 Indonesian Hajj pilgrims have been fully vaccinated, or have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 95.7 percent have received the meningitis shot.
 
“We are optimistic. Insya Allah (God willing), all Indonesian Hajj pilgrims will have been fully vaccinated until the day of their departure,” he added.
 
“If any of the Hajj pilgrims have not met the vaccine requirements until the day of their departure they are not likely to be dispatched,” he said.
 
“This (vaccination) is mandatory from Saudi authorities,” he stressed.
 
The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Wednesday dispatched as many as 325 Hajj pilgrimage officers, who are members of the 2022 Hajj Organizing Committee (PPIH), to Saudi Arabia.
 
The 325 officers comprise 206 officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and related agencies and 119 officers from the Ministry of Health, Director General of Hajj and Umrah at the Ministry of Religious Affairs Hilman Latief informed in a written statement received here on Wednesday.
 
The officers have been dispatched to provide services to Indonesian Hajj pilgrims during their pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, he said.
 
This year, Saudi Arabia has opened the Hajj pilgrimage for one million pilgrims from various countries. Indonesia has been allotted a quota of 100,051 for the pilgrimage. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Full Vaccination Coverage Low among Older Adults in Java's 3 Provinces

COVID-19 Full Vaccination Coverage Low among Older Adults in Java's 3 Provinces

English
covid-19
Economic Improvement Resulting from Controlled Situation of Pandemic in Indonesia: Spokesperson

Economic Improvement Resulting from Controlled Situation of Pandemic in Indonesia: Spokesperson

English
covid-19
Govt to Advance Transit-Oriented Development in Greater Jakarta Region

Govt to Advance Transit-Oriented Development in Greater Jakarta Region

English
transit oriented development
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia
Teknologi

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia

Bersiap Menuju Endemi, Masyarakat Diingatkan Jaga Pola Hidup Sehat
Nasional

Bersiap Menuju Endemi, Masyarakat Diingatkan Jaga Pola Hidup Sehat

BPK Periksa 256 Objek di Lingkungan Pemda
Ekonomi

BPK Periksa 256 Objek di Lingkungan Pemda

Mercedes-Benz Siap Ucapkan Selamat Tinggal untuk Transmisi Manual
Otomotif

Mercedes-Benz Siap Ucapkan Selamat Tinggal untuk Transmisi Manual

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV
Olahraga

Rangkaian Jakarta E-Prix 2022 dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung di Metro TV

Pendaftaran UM PTKIN 2022 Ditutup Besok, Buruan Daftar <i>Yuk</i>!
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran UM PTKIN 2022 Ditutup Besok, Buruan Daftar Yuk!

Turki Resmi Ganti Nama Jadi Turkiye
Internasional

Turki Resmi Ganti Nama Jadi Turkiye

Marcel Chandrawinata Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Namanya Mirip Putra Pangeran Harry
Hiburan

Marcel Chandrawinata Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Namanya Mirip Putra Pangeran Harry

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!