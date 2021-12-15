English  
Workers in a construction. Photo: Media Indonesia
Workers in a construction. Photo: Media Indonesia

Govt Targets 132 National Strategic Projects Completed by the end 2021

English Proyek Strategis Nasional infrastructure
Fajar Nugraha • 15 December 2021 17:18
Jakarta: The government through the Committee for the Acceleration of Priority Infrastructure Provision (KPPIP) continues to accelerate the completion of the National Strategic Project (PSN). As of November 2021, a total of 124 PSNs have been completed with an investment value of IDR 626.1 trillion.
 
KPPIP Team Chief Executive Wahyu Utomo said the number of PSNs that have been completed has been cumulative since 2016. He estimates that until the end of this year there are still eight PSNs that will be completed by the government.
 
"Until 2021 in November, a total of 124 projects have been completed and we hope that by the end of December there will still be 132 completed projects," he said in a webinar, Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Based on the Coordinating Ministerial Decree Number 7 of 2021, there are 208 projects and 10 PSN programs with an investment value of around Rp. 5,698.5 trillion. Wahyu said that the government is targeting all of these PSNs to be completed before 2024.
 
"What we are doing at KPPIP is to encourage these unfinished projects to be completed before 2024, because the President wants all PSN projects and programs to be completed as much as possible before 2024," he said.
 
Meanwhile, during the covid-19 pandemic from January 2020 to November 2021, there were 32 PSNs that were successfully completed worth Rp158.8 trillion. With the addition of eight PSNs at the end of this year, a total of 40 PSNs worth IDR 253.1 trillion have been completed.
 
This PSN is spread throughout Indonesia, with Java Island amounting to Rp1.969.8 trillion or 34.57 percent, Sumatra Rp778.4 trillion or 13.66 percent, Maluku and Papua Rp566.6 trillion or 9.94 percent, Kalimantan Rp505.8 trillion or 8.87 percent.
 
Then in Sulawesi Rp276.9 trillion or 4.85 percent, Bali and Nusa Tenggara Rp58.6 trillion or 1.03 percent, and the rest of the programs and projects on a national scale of Rp1,542.4 trillion or 27.06 percent of the total PSN.
 
(FJR)
