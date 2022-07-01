English  
Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo (Photo: medcom.id/cindy)
Minister Tjahjo Kumolo to Be Buried at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery

English Tjahjo Kumolo PDIP indonesian politics indonesian government jakarta
Juven Martua Sitompul • 01 July 2022 13:50
Jakarta: Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo died in Jakarta on Friday, July 1, 2022. 
 
Tjahjo died at 11.10 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday, July 1, 2022 after being ill for more than a week. 
 
According to information gathered by Medcom.id, the 64-year-old Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politiican will be buried at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta.

Previously, the senior PDI-P politician received an intensive treatment at Abdi Waluyo Hospital in Jakarta.
 
Tjahjo earlier served as Minister of Home Affairs in the Working Cabinet. He was then appointed as Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform in the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.
 
Tjahjo's political career began by joining the ruling party in the new order era, the Functional Gorups (Golkar). He was a member of parliament from Golkar at the time. 
 
During the Reformation era, Tjahjo joined PDI-P which spearheaded the political opposition against the New Order regime.  Tjahjo Kumolo was chosen by PDI-P Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri as Secretary General of the Central Executive Board of PDI-P for the 2010-2015 period. 

 
(WAH)
Peringatan!