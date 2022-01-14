English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Preparation for 2022 Mandalika MotoGP Should Be Made Properly: Jokowi

English motogp west nusa tenggara mandalika circuit
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 January 2022 13:02
Jakarta: Ahead of the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP event, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered his administration to ensure the success of the event.
 
"I want to make sure that the preparation for the 2022 MotoGP in Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara province is made properly without any trouble," he said during a limited meeting on Preparation for the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP at Kuta Mandalika Hotel in West Nusa Tenggara province, Thursday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
For the record, the Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika Circuit is due to take place in March this year, while an official MotoGP test is scheduled at the circuit in February.

President Jokowi ordered his administration to ensure the readiness of Lombok International Airport as an entry point for MotoGP racers, officials, and guests.
 
The President also ordered that transportation from the airport and from Kupang to Mandalika be very well-prepared to anticipate surge in domestic and foreign travelers.
 
Regarding the preparation of the circuit, President Jokowi also ordered speedy upgrading of facilities and infrastructure in the circuit, starting from the construction of royal boxes, paddock, to pit bulls for drivers and officials.
 
Furthermore, the President also reminded his administration to prepare other supporting facilities for the event, including hotels and homestays, restaurants and souvenir shops.
 
(WAH)
