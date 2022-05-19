English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,510. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,510. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 318 COVID-19 Cases

English indonesian government covid-19 covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 May 2022 17:55
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 318 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,051,850.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 384 to 5,891,574.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,510.
 
COVID-19 Summit
 
Last week, under the leadership of the United States (US, Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal, global leaders from across the world’s economies, civil society, and the private sector gathered for the 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit.  
 
Summit participants made major new policy and financial commitments to make vaccines available to those at highest risk, to expand access to tests and treatments, and to prevent future health crises. 
 
"Success in these areas is achievable, but it is not inevitable; leaders reinforced the value of whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches to bring the acute phase of COVID-19 to an end, and the importance of being  prepared for future pandemic threats," the co-hosts of the summit said in a statement after the event.
 
"The Summit was focused on preventing complacency, recognizing the pandemic is not over; protecting the most vulnerable, including the elderly, immunocompromised people, and frontline and health workers; and preventing future health crises, recognizing now is the time to secure political and financial commitment for pandemic preparedness," they stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Respect Helsinki MoU to Preserve Peace in Aceh: VP Ma'ruf

Respect Helsinki MoU to Preserve Peace in Aceh: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
Indonesian Navy Commanders Must Enhance Combat Instincts: Chief of Staff

Indonesian Navy Commanders Must Enhance Combat Instincts: Chief of Staff

English
TNI AL
ASEAN's Recovery Momentum Vulnerable to Global Challenges

ASEAN's Recovery Momentum Vulnerable to Global Challenges

English
asean
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani Pangkas Defisit APBN 2022 Jadi 4,5% PDB
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Pangkas Defisit APBN 2022 Jadi 4,5% PDB

Playoff NBA: Warriors Atasi Perlawanan Mavericks
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Warriors Atasi Perlawanan Mavericks

Kasus Covid-19 di Indonesia Bertambah 318 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Indonesia Bertambah 318 Hari Ini

Faksi Palestina Bersiap Tempur untuk Terobos Blokade Laut Gaza
Internasional

Faksi Palestina Bersiap Tempur untuk Terobos Blokade Laut Gaza

Bamsoet Ingin Pengembangan Sirkuit Sentul Dilakukan Secara Matang
Otomotif

Bamsoet Ingin Pengembangan Sirkuit Sentul Dilakukan Secara Matang

Kemendikbudristek: Masuk PTN Bukan Segalanya
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Masuk PTN Bukan Segalanya

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11
Teknologi

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11

Taylor Swift Diberi Gelar Doktor Kehormatan Seni Rupa
Hiburan

Taylor Swift Diberi Gelar Doktor Kehormatan Seni Rupa

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!