Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Car-Free Day Activities to Resume in Jakarta's 5 Regions

English jakarta PeduliLindungi health protocols
Antara • 20 May 2022 20:05
Jakarta: An official from the Jakarta provincial administration has confirmed that the authority has decided to resume the car-free day program on select roads in the capital's five regions from Sunday (May 22, 2022).
 
The car-free day program will return to its schedule: from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time (UTC +7) every Sunday.
 
Jakarta Transportation Office head, Syafrin Liputo, said that the program will be implemented with some restrictions.

"The car-free day program will be limited only to sporting activities," Liputo said here on Friday.
 
Large-scale activities that attract crowds and street hawkers, who usually appear on car-free day, will be restricted, he said.
 
Residents who wish to join the car-free day activities will be required to register their visit on the PeduliLindungi mobile application or show their second vaccine certificate to gain access to the roads, the office head added.
 
Liputo then urged residents to continue adhering to the health protocols, such as maintaining physical distancing and avoiding crowds, while enjoying car-free day activities.
 
"Residents who want to visit roads closed for the car-free day activities must follow directions that we have enacted for the public good. We also encourage them to wear masks if crowding occurs (on the car-free day)," he remarked.
 
Five roads in Jakarta’s five regions will be closed for the activities.
 
In Central Jakarta, the activities will take place from the Youth Monument on the southernmost part of Jenderal Sudirman Road to the Arjuna Wijaya Statue on the northern end of MH Thamrin Road, and Suryopranoto Road in Gambir.
 
The activities will also take place on Sisingamangaraja Road in South Jakarta, Tomang Raya Road in West Jakarta, Danau Sunter Selatan Road in North Jakarta, and Pemuda Road in Rawamangun, East Jakarta. 
 
(WAH)
