Jokowi Appoints Arief Prasetyo Adi as National Food Agency Head

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Arief Prasetyo Adi as head of the National Food Agency at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday.
"The president of the Republic of Indonesia considers and so on; reviewed and so on; decides, declares, and so on, for appointing Arief Prasetyo Adi as head of the National Food Agency," Deputy for Administrative Affairs at the State Secretariat Ministry, Nanik Purwanti, stated during the inauguration of the governor of the National Resilience Institute (Lemhannas) and Head of the National Food Agency, as seen from here on Monday.
During the inauguration, the head of state also appointed Andi Widjajanto as governor of the National Resilience Institute.
Jokowi took the oaths from Arief Prasetyo Adi, as head of the National Food Agency, and Andi Widjajanto as governor of the National Resilience Institute.
The agency was officially formed after President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Regulation Number 66 of 2021 on the National Food Agency.
According to the Presidential Decree signed on July 29, 2021, the National Food Agency was tasked with government duties in the food affairs or sector.
The Presidential Decree detailed 11 functions of the agency that encompass coordinating, formulating, and determining policies on food availability; stabilizing food supply and prices; addressing food and nutritional issues; diversifying food consumption; and ensuring food security.
Prior to his appointment as head of the National Food Agency, Adi held the seat of President Director of PT Rajawali Nusantara Indonesia (RNI), one of the State-Owned Enterprises that handles food and trade.
He had served as President Director of PT RNI since 2020 and was currently active as deputy chair of the Advisory Board of the Jakarta National Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the 2019-2024 period as well as the expert council for the Indonesian Rice Milling Entrepreneurs Association for the 2020-2025 period.
His career in the food industry began when he served as president director of PT Food Station Tjipinang Jaya for the 2015-2020 period.
During his leadership, Food Station received the ISO 9001 certification that became the operational guidelines for ensuring good quality rice.