Sexual Violence Prevention Bill to Establish New Legal Norms: Legislator

Jakarta: The Sexual Violence Prevention Bill (RUU TPKS) will establish new legal norms as the bill enumerates victims' rights to be forgotten and the establishment of a victim trust fund, according to a legislator.
"Progressive legal norms have been conceived during our deliberations for the bill," House of Representatives legislator and member of the working committee for the bill Taufik Basari told ANTARA here on Monday.
The government and the legislature are committed to establishing new norms on the bill by adopting the victims' perspectives and modern procedural law to accommodate the current development and accentuate the state's and government's presence to protect their residents, particularly victims of sexual violence, the legislator expounded.
He revealed that the bill will elucidate restitution rights for sexual violence victims for which funds could be procured by seizing the suspects' assets, thereby demonstrating their responsibility to alleviate the victims' hardships that they have caused.
The bill will also accommodate a victim trust fund to which sexual violence victims are entitled if the suspects' confiscated assets are not sufficient to fulfil the restitution demanded by the court, he added.
"The Sexual Violence Prevention Bill also recognises the right to be forgotten," Basari noted.
The right to be forgotten is performed through the removal of electronic-based sexual violence victims' digital evidence to prevent further access by the general public, he stated.
The legislator noted that the bill also accommodates psychiatric visum et repertum as court evidence and assures victims' rights to a legal advisor throughout the legal process.
"The Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) will have their role in protecting sexual violence witnesses and victims augmented in the bill," Basari remarked.
The bill will regulate training and education requirements for all parties to prevent sexual violence and nurture victims' protection perspective in handling sexual violence victims, he noted.
The National Commission of Violence Against Women, the National Commission of Human Rights, the National Commission of Disabilities, the National Child Protection Commission, and civil society must play their role in preventing sexual violence in the country, Basari stated.
"The legislature and the government have the same spirit to make RUU TPKS as a law that will protect sexual violence victims and nurture common understanding in preventing sexual violence," the legislator remarked.