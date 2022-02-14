English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.
135.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 covid-19 pandemic indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 February 2022 17:50
Jakarta: Some 47,353 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 135,814,029, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 55,693 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 188,338,544.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.
 
COVID-19 Update
 
The Indonesian government recorded 36.501 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,844,729.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 13,338 to 4,323,101
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 145 to 145,321.

(WAH)
