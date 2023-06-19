President Jokowi and Japanese Emperor Naruhito Plant Gaharu Trees

Agarwood trees are often used as a base for making perfume. Tree planting activities are routinely carried out when President Jokowi receives a state visit.
On Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat, President Jokowi and Emperor Naruhito are seen carrying shovels wrapped in flowers. Both of them took the soil and put it in the hole that had been provided.
Similar activities were carried out by Iriana Jokowi and Empress Masako. Simultaneously, the tree is doused with water using a brown jug.
Furthermore, President Jokowi and Irana invited Emperor Naruhito and Premasuri Masako to Griya Anggrek Bogor Botanical Gardens. They saw a collection of orchids belonging to the Bogor Botanical Gardens. The group used a buggy car to go to the location.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito visited Indonesia for a week. During his visit, he was scheduled to meet many people.