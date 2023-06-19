English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invited Japanese Emperor Hironomya Naruhito to plant aloe trees. Photo: BPMI Setpres
President Jokowi and Japanese Emperor Naruhito Plant Gaharu Trees

Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 19 June 2023 17:18
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invited Japanese Emperor Hironomya Naruhito to plant aloe trees in the backyard of the Bogor Palace, West Java, Monday, June 19, 2023. Empress Masako and Iriana Jokowi accompanied the activity.
 
Agarwood trees are often used as a base for making perfume. Tree planting activities are routinely carried out when President Jokowi receives a state visit.
 
On Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat, President Jokowi and Emperor Naruhito are seen carrying shovels wrapped in flowers. Both of them took the soil and put it in the hole that had been provided.

Similar activities were carried out by Iriana Jokowi and Empress Masako. Simultaneously, the tree is doused with water using a brown jug.
 
Furthermore, President Jokowi and Irana invited Emperor Naruhito and Premasuri Masako to Griya Anggrek Bogor Botanical Gardens. They saw a collection of orchids belonging to the Bogor Botanical Gardens. The group used a buggy car to go to the location.
 
Japanese Emperor Naruhito visited Indonesia for a week. During his visit, he was scheduled to meet many people.
 
(FJR)

