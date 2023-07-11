Minister Retno Ask ASEAN Countries to Protect Southeast Asia from Nuclear Weapons

Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi has opened the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Area Commission (SEANFWZ) Meeting. This meeting is a series of the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM) which was held in Jakarta.
Retno said that this meeting was held due to the recent higher risk of using nuclear weapons.
"We continue to hear warnings about the possibility of using nuclear weapons, and we also see that nuclear power remains part of the militaries of several countries, including in our region," he said in his opening speech at the SEANFWZ Meeting in Jakarta, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
The former Indonesia Ambassador to Netherlands emphasized that the Southeast Asian region cannot be truly safe with 'nuclear weapons in our region'. According to him, there is no more destructive weapon than nuclear weapons.
"And with nuclear weapons, we are one error away from a global catastrophe calculation," he stressed.
He invited ASEAN countries to contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region, which is a priority for this country.
"This is our basis for turning this region into an Epicentrum of Growth," he said.
"Therefore, we must protect Southeast Asia as a nuclear-free area," said Retno.
The SEANWFZ Agreement, also known as the Bangkok Agreement, was signed by all ASEAN member countries in December 1995.
The treaty stipulates that its signatories may not "develop, manufacture or acquire, possess or have control of nuclear weapons", "place or transport nuclear weapons by any means" or "test or use nuclear weapons".
The SEANWFZ Treaty Protocol is also open for signature by the five nuclear weapons states: China, Russia, the United States, Britain and France.
