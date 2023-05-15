English  
Indonesian citizens who were victims of online human trafficking scams in Myanmar. Photo: Bebaskankami
Indonesian citizens who were victims of online human trafficking scams in Myanmar. Photo: Bebaskankami

Indonesian Trafficking Victims in Myanmar Estimated to Return in 2 Weeks

Marcheilla Ariesta • 15 May 2023 14:55
Jakarta: As many as 20 Indonesian citizens who were victims of online human trafficking scams in Myanmar were rescued last weekend. However, returning to Indonesia still needs to go through another process.
 
Director for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens and Legal Entities (PWNI and BHI) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Judha Nugraha said that currently the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok is coordinating with the Thai police and immigration authorities.
 
"For the Thai National Referral Mechanism process, it is related to victims of the crime of trafficking in persons (TPPO)," said Judha, Friday, March 12, 2023.

"This process will take about two weeks," Judha added.
 
The Indonesian government through the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon and the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok managed to free 20 Indonesian citizens who were victims of human trafficking in online scams or online scams, leaving the conflict area in Myawaddy, Myanmar.
 
"Through the cooperation of the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon with local networks that have access to the Myawaddy area, the Indonesian citizens can be released and taken to the Thai border," said a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, last Saturday.
 
"The 20 Indonesian citizens were successfully brought to the border in two batches, namely on 5 May 2023 as many as 4 people, and 6 May 2023 as many as 16 people," the statement added.
 
The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the Indonesian citizens were brought to Bangkok.
 
"We just follow this mechanism according to the law in force in Thailand," concluded Judha. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
