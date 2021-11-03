English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa.
Indonesian Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa.

President Jokowi Nominates Andika Perkasa for TNI Chief

English dprd bolos military president joko widodo
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli • 03 November 2021 13:01
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially nominated Indonesian Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa for the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) commander.
 
The presidential letter regarding the nomination was submitted by the government to the House of Representatives (DPR) this afternooon.
 
"The DPR leadership has received the presidential letter regardig the nomination of General Andika Perkasa as TNI commander," DPR Speaker Puan Maharani said at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"He will replace Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto who is retiring," the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) lawmaker stated.
 
According to Puan, the DPR leadership will order the Commission I of the DPR to hold a fit and proper test for the military commander candidate.
 
"DPR has 20 work days to hold the confirmation process," Puan explained.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Reinstated for Java-Bali Air Travel: Transportation Ministry

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Reinstated for Java-Bali Air Travel: Transportation Ministry

English
transportation
2021 Mandalika WSBK to Spark Indonesia Tourism Revival: Minister

2021 Mandalika WSBK to Spark Indonesia Tourism Revival: Minister

English
tourism
160 Million Children Worldwide Engaged in Child Labour: FAO

160 Million Children Worldwide Engaged in Child Labour: FAO

English
children
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Api Kebakaran Pabrik Macis di Tangerang Diduga Saat Penyortiran
Nasional

Api Kebakaran Pabrik Macis di Tangerang Diduga Saat Penyortiran

Manfaatkan Presidensi G20, Indonesia akan Dorong Dunia Usaha
Ekonomi

Manfaatkan Presidensi G20, Indonesia akan Dorong Dunia Usaha

UI Sampai Universitas Maranatha, Ini Daftar 34 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS AUR 2022
Pendidikan

UI Sampai Universitas Maranatha, Ini Daftar 34 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS AUR 2022

Meninggal Akibat Gagal Jantung, Usia Hanna Kirana Baru 18 Tahun
Hiburan

Meninggal Akibat Gagal Jantung, Usia Hanna Kirana Baru 18 Tahun

MG Janji Luncurkan Mobil Listrik Di GIIAS 2021, MG ZS EV
Otomotif

MG Janji Luncurkan Mobil Listrik Di GIIAS 2021, MG ZS EV

Hasil Liga Champions Semalam: Ronaldo Selamatkan MU
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Champions Semalam: Ronaldo Selamatkan MU

Presiden Tiongkok Xi Jinping Tidak Hadir di COP26, Biden: Kesalahan Besar!
Internasional

Presiden Tiongkok Xi Jinping Tidak Hadir di COP26, Biden: Kesalahan Besar!

Facebook Verifikasi Halaman Palsu Elon Musk
Teknologi

Facebook Verifikasi Halaman Palsu Elon Musk

Intip Mewahnya Rumah Sewa Drake Seharga Rp924 Miliar
Properti

Intip Mewahnya Rumah Sewa Drake Seharga Rp924 Miliar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!