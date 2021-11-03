President Jokowi Nominates Andika Perkasa for TNI Chief

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially nominated Indonesian Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa for the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) commander.
The presidential letter regarding the nomination was submitted by the government to the House of Representatives (DPR) this afternooon.
"The DPR leadership has received the presidential letter regardig the nomination of General Andika Perkasa as TNI commander," DPR Speaker Puan Maharani said at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
"He will replace Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto who is retiring," the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) lawmaker stated.
According to Puan, the DPR leadership will order the Commission I of the DPR to hold a fit and proper test for the military commander candidate.
"DPR has 20 work days to hold the confirmation process," Puan explained.