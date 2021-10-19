English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Jokowi is targeting the rehabilitation of mangrove forests in North Kalimantan, reaching 600 thousand hectares. Photo: Biro Pers Setpres
President Jokowi is targeting the rehabilitation of mangrove forests in North Kalimantan, reaching 600 thousand hectares. Photo: Biro Pers Setpres

Jokowi Targets Rehabilitation of 600.000 Hectares of Mangrove in North Kalimantan

English Jokowi mangrove Rehabilitation of Mangrove Forests
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 19 October 2021 18:05
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is targeting the rehabilitation of mangrove forests in North Kalimantan, reaching 600 thousand hectares in the next three years. The government will rehabilitate 180 hectares of mangrove forest today, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
 
"Our target is that in the next three years we will repair it, we will rehabilitate 600 thousand hectares. Our mangrove forest is the largest mangrove forest in the world (with an area of) 3.6 million hectares," said Jokowi while planting the mangroves in Bebatu Village, Sesayap Hilir District, Tana Tidung Regency, North Kalimantan Province, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
 
Mangrove planting as an effort to rehabilitate the forest. The event was attended by foreign ambassadors and the people of Bebatu Village.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are replanting so that the first one will protect from existing sea waves. Then also protect the habitat of existing species and around the mangrove forest," he said.
 
This activity was attended by the Czech Ambassador to Indonesia Jaroslav Dolecek and his wife and the Chilean Ambassador to Indonesia Gustavo Nelson Ayares Ossandon. Then, the Finnish Ambassador to Indonesia Jari Sinkari, Brazil's Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia Daniel Barra Ferreira, and World Bank Indonesia and Timor-Leste Country Director, Satu Kahkonen.
 
Also attending to accompany Jokowi were Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Governor of North Kalimantan Zainal Arifin Paliwang, and Regent of Tana Tidung Ibrahim Ali.
 
(FJR)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BI Again Holds Benchmark Interest Rate Level at 3.50%

BI Again Holds Benchmark Interest Rate Level at 3.50%

English
Bank Indonesia
DPR Supports the Closing of BUMNs That Burn People's Money

DPR Supports the Closing of BUMNs That Burn People's Money

English
state owned companies
Level 2 PPKM, Children be allowed to Enter the Cinema

Level 2 PPKM, Children be allowed to Enter the Cinema

English
PPKM
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkominfo Ingin Pemerintah dan Media Bisa Berdampingan di Ruang Digital
Nasional

Menkominfo Ingin Pemerintah dan Media Bisa Berdampingan di Ruang Digital

Bagus Kahfi Bantu Indonesia U-23 Bungkam Tajikistan
Olahraga

Bagus Kahfi Bantu Indonesia U-23 Bungkam Tajikistan

Geng Haiti Minta Uang Tebusan Rp239 M untuk 17 Misionaris AS
Internasional

Geng Haiti Minta Uang Tebusan Rp239 M untuk 17 Misionaris AS

Harga Minyak Meroket, PNBP Migas Telah Lampaui Target
Ekonomi

Harga Minyak Meroket, PNBP Migas Telah Lampaui Target

iPhone 13 Masuk Indonesia Tanpa Jaringan 5G?
Teknologi

iPhone 13 Masuk Indonesia Tanpa Jaringan 5G?

UNJ Bakal Ubah Aturan Pemberian Gelar Kehormatan, Aliansi Dosen: Tetap Menolak
Pendidikan

UNJ Bakal Ubah Aturan Pemberian Gelar Kehormatan, Aliansi Dosen: Tetap Menolak

Cara Honda Sensing 360
Otomotif

Cara Honda Sensing 360 "Hapus" Blind Spot Di Mobil

Rachel Vennya Akhirnya Mengaku Kabur dari Karantina
Hiburan

Rachel Vennya Akhirnya Mengaku Kabur dari Karantina

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar
Properti

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!