Jokowi Targets Rehabilitation of 600.000 Hectares of Mangrove in North Kalimantan

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is targeting the rehabilitation of mangrove forests in North Kalimantan, reaching 600 thousand hectares in the next three years. The government will rehabilitate 180 hectares of mangrove forest today, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
"Our target is that in the next three years we will repair it, we will rehabilitate 600 thousand hectares. Our mangrove forest is the largest mangrove forest in the world (with an area of) 3.6 million hectares," said Jokowi while planting the mangroves in Bebatu Village, Sesayap Hilir District, Tana Tidung Regency, North Kalimantan Province, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Mangrove planting as an effort to rehabilitate the forest. The event was attended by foreign ambassadors and the people of Bebatu Village.
"We are replanting so that the first one will protect from existing sea waves. Then also protect the habitat of existing species and around the mangrove forest," he said.
This activity was attended by the Czech Ambassador to Indonesia Jaroslav Dolecek and his wife and the Chilean Ambassador to Indonesia Gustavo Nelson Ayares Ossandon. Then, the Finnish Ambassador to Indonesia Jari Sinkari, Brazil's Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia Daniel Barra Ferreira, and World Bank Indonesia and Timor-Leste Country Director, Satu Kahkonen.
Also attending to accompany Jokowi were Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Governor of North Kalimantan Zainal Arifin Paliwang, and Regent of Tana Tidung Ibrahim Ali.