Over 15 Million Adolescents in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

"This number is equivalent to 44.85 percent of the target," stated the Health ministry on vaccine.kemkes.go.id page quoted on Monday, November 22, 2021.
In the same period, a total of 22,901,088 adolescents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Health Ministry, that number is equal to 85,75 percent of the COVID-19 vaccination target.
Covovax COVID-19 VaccineThe Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has officially issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covovax COVID-19 vaccine produced by the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII).
The Covovax vaccine is a vaccine developed with recombinant glycoprotein spike protein subunit platform technology using Matrix-M1 adjuvant vaccine.
On the safety aspect, the results of a detailed evaluation show that the vaccine has mild to moderate side effects during clinical trials.
On the efficacy aspect, the results of a seven-day observation show that adults aged 18 years or older who received Covovax complete doses with negative (seronegative) immune status stood at 89.7 percent – 90.4 percent in all cases of COVID-19 with various levels of severity, while moderate to severe cases stood at 86.9 percent -100 percent.