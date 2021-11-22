English  
15,442,109 adolescents in Indonesia have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 15 Million Adolescents in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English health covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 22 November 2021 11:00
Jakarta: A total of 15,442,109 adolescents in Indonesia have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, November 21, 2021.
 
"This number is equivalent to 44.85 percent of the target," stated the Health ministry on vaccine.kemkes.go.id page quoted on Monday, November 22, 2021.
 
In the same period, a total of 22,901,088 adolescents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 
 
According to the Health Ministry, that number is equal to 85,75 percent of the COVID-19 vaccination target.

Covovax COVID-19 Vaccine

The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has officially issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covovax COVID-19 vaccine produced by the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII). 
 
The Covovax vaccine is a vaccine developed with recombinant glycoprotein spike protein subunit platform technology using Matrix-M1 adjuvant vaccine. 
 
On the safety aspect, the results of a detailed evaluation show that the vaccine has mild to moderate side effects during clinical trials.
 
On the efficacy aspect, the results of a seven-day observation show that adults aged 18 years or older who received Covovax complete doses with negative (seronegative) immune status stood at 89.7 percent – 90.4 percent in all cases of COVID-19 with various levels of severity, while moderate to severe cases stood at 86.9 percent -100 percent. 
 
(WAH)
