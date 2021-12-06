Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has asked both the authorities of East Java and central governments, to work quickly to address the aftermath of the Mount Semeru eruption on the surrounding community.
"First, I ask the Social Affairs Minister to immediately conduct searches, to provide assistance," he said in Bali on Sunday.
Amin also ordered the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) to immediately search for missing victims and set up refugee camps.
"To BNPB, take a number of measures including evacuation efforts, including searches," he added.
The Vice President asked Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa and concerned officials of the local governments , such as head of districts and mayors, to support disaster mitigation efforts in the disaster-hit areas.
"The Governor, together with the mayors and head of districts, as well as the East Java coordinating regional leadership forum to tackle this (problem) together and to deliver assistance at the earliest," he said.
The Health Ministry was also requested to commence treatment for victims and other affected people.
Mount Semeru, the highest mountain on the island of Java, has erupted since Friday, December 3.
Head of BNPB Lieutenant General Suharyanto said here on Sunday, said that the eruption of Mount Semeru had killed 13 people as of Sunday at 9:20 a.m. local time.
The eruption of Mahameru Peak also resulted in dozens of people being injured and had to undergo treatment at some of health facilities.
According to the agency's data, there were 41 injured people who received initial treatment at the Penanggal Health Center and were then referred to the Haryoto Hospital and Bhayangkara Hospital.
The Lumajang Regional Disaster Mitigation Office and the teams continued to evacuate residents and look for people missing following the eruption of Mount Semeru.