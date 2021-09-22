English  
People's Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) Deputy Speaker Lestari Moerdijat (Photo:Medcom.id)
Govt Urged to Improve Healthcare Facilities after Easing Covid-19 Restrictions

English covid-19 pandemic covid-19 cases covid-19 restrictions
Antara • 22 September 2021 18:19
Jakarta: People's Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) Deputy Speaker Lestari Moerdijat highlighted the importance of increasing readiness of health facilities alongside the easing of public activity restrictions in Java and Bali islands as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 transmission.
 
"Currently, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Indonesia is showing a downward trend. Several public activities are permitted again. For that, the readiness of health facilities should be improved as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease," Moerdijat noted in a written statement here, Wednesday.
 
Moerdijat remarked that with more sectors being granted permission to reopen again, it should be accompanied by readiness of health facilities as a precautionary measure against a potential surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in future.

According to the MPR deputy speaker, these measures were crucial to tackle obstacles in overcoming a potential spike in the number of cases on account of increased community activities.
 
"Stakeholders also need to continue to improve the governance of health services in order to provide adequate health services to the community," she noted.
 
According to Moerdijat, the COVID-19 pandemic period should be utilized to improve health services, so that the current health system is able to give its best to the community.
 
In addition, she noted that the efforts to boost the citizens' immune system was part of the requisite measures to be adopted immediately, either through the national immunization program or community nutrition improvement program.
 
The MPR deputy speaker believes that the community nutrition improvement program was able to drive other sectors, such as the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the food, agriculture, and trade sectors.
 
Strategic steps are deemed necessary for overcoming various challenges that the nation is currently facing, she stated.

 
