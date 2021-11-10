President Jokowi Welcomes Malaysian PM at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Ismail Sabri Yakoob at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province on Wednesday afternoon.
The leaders of the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral relations.
"We must strengthen cooperation based on the principle of mutual respect," said Jokowi.
On the other hand, Ismail Sabri Yaakob gave the highest appreciation to President Jokowi for hosting the Malaysian delegation.
The malaysian leader, who was just inaugurated in August 2021, believes that Indonesia and Malaysia have a very strong relationship..
"I believe we will be able to continue to strengthen the partnership in the future," said the Malaysian leader.