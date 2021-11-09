English  
Thousands of police and military personnel will be deployed to secure the events.
1,500 Police, Military Personnel to Secure World Superbike Championship at Mandalika Circuit

English World Superbike military police west nusa tenggara mandalika circuit
Siti Yona Hukmana • 09 November 2021 16:27
Jakarta: Indonesia is set to host the Asian Talent Cup and World Superbike Championship (WSBK) at the Mandalika circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), in mid-November 2021. 
 
Thousands of police and military personnel will be deployed to secure the international events.
 
"There will about 1,500 personnel," National Police Chief's Operation Assistant, Inspector General Imam Sugianto, said here on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
 
Imam explained that the members of the National Police who will secure the World Superbike in Mandalika will come from the NTB Regional Police. 
 
Police has also prepared helicopters and ships for these activities.

Previously, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said national and international activities held in Indonesia could boost economic growth.
 
(WAH)
