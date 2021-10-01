English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Health Protocol Task Force to Ensure Papua PON Safe from Covid-19 Case Surge

English sports covid-19 cases papua province
Antara • 01 October 2021 17:53
Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), through the Health Protocol Task Force of the XX National Sports Week (PON), will ensure that the games will be safe from a spike in COVID-19 cases.
 
"We will ensure that the Papua PON implements health protocols and is safe from a potential spike in the number of COVID-19 cases," Head of the Health Protocol Task Force of the XX National Sports Week (PON) and BNPB's deputy for planning, Prasinta Dewi, noted in a statement received here, Friday.
 
During the PON, the task force assists the PON committee in strengthening the implementation of health protocols right from the flow of spectators and athletes to vaccination and screening, as well as informing the public of health protocols.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"During the opening ceremony tomorrow, we will prepare two mask booths and two mask cars at the Lukas Enembe Stadium," she remarked.
 
The total number of mask booths in PON areas has, so far, reached 24, while the number of mask cars provided totals eight. According to Dewi, the number will continue to increase following support from other institutions.
 
The PON Health Protocol Task Force is targeting to distribute as many as one million face masks to the public.
 
During and after PON, Dewi is optimistic of no spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Papua. She also appealed to residents to comply with the health protocols.
 
As of Thursday (Sept 30), the PON Health Protocol Task Force had distributed 329,230 face masks in four PON areas.
 
The opening ceremony of the PON XX National Games is scheduled to take place on October 2, 2021, at the Lukas Enembe Stadium in Jayapura. President Joko Widodo will open the national games.
 
The XX PON 2021 will be held on October 2-15, 2021. At least 6,400 athletes and 3,500 officials from 34 provinces across Indonesia are expected to participate in the event, which will feature 37 sports.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 1,624 New Covid-19 Cases, 87 Deaths

Indonesia Records 1,624 New Covid-19 Cases, 87 Deaths

English
covid-19 pandemic
Indonesia Echoes Cross-Border Data Facilitation Commitment at G20: Minister

Indonesia Echoes Cross-Border Data Facilitation Commitment at G20: Minister

English
indonesian government
Optimal Health Protocol Implementation during Papua PON: Covid-19 Task Force

Optimal Health Protocol Implementation during Papua PON: Covid-19 Task Force

English
papua province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
51,7 Juta Orang Sudah Vaksin Dosis Lengkap per 1 Oktober
Nasional

51,7 Juta Orang Sudah Vaksin Dosis Lengkap per 1 Oktober

Meterai Elektronik Resmi Meluncur, Begini Cara Dapatnya
Ekonomi

Meterai Elektronik Resmi Meluncur, Begini Cara Dapatnya

Papua Segel Tike Final Futsal PON XX
Olahraga

Papua Segel Tike Final Futsal PON XX

Mundur dari Tinju, Manny Pacquiao Resmi Daftar sebagai Capres Filipina
Internasional

Mundur dari Tinju, Manny Pacquiao Resmi Daftar sebagai Capres Filipina

<i>Learning Loss</i> pada Siswa Kelas 1-3 SD Paling Mengkhawatirkan
Pendidikan

Learning Loss pada Siswa Kelas 1-3 SD Paling Mengkhawatirkan

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo
Otomotif

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo

5 Perbedaan Squid Game dengan Tayangan Survival Lain
Hiburan

5 Perbedaan Squid Game dengan Tayangan Survival Lain

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas
Properti

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!