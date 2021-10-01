Health Protocol Task Force to Ensure Papua PON Safe from Covid-19 Case Surge

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), through the Health Protocol Task Force of the XX National Sports Week (PON), will ensure that the games will be safe from a spike in COVID-19 cases."We will ensure that the Papua PON implements health protocols and is safe from a potential spike in the number of COVID-19 cases," Head of the Health Protocol Task Force of the XX National Sports Week (PON) and BNPB's deputy for planning, Prasinta Dewi, noted in a statement received here, Friday.During the PON, the task force assists the PON committee in strengthening the implementation of health protocols right from the flow of spectators and athletes to vaccination and screening, as well as informing the public of health protocols."During the opening ceremony tomorrow, we will prepare two mask booths and two mask cars at the Lukas Enembe Stadium," she remarked.The total number of mask booths in PON areas has, so far, reached 24, while the number of mask cars provided totals eight. According to Dewi, the number will continue to increase following support from other institutions.The PON Health Protocol Task Force is targeting to distribute as many as one million face masks to the public.During and after PON, Dewi is optimistic of no spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Papua. She also appealed to residents to comply with the health protocols.As of Thursday (Sept 30), the PON Health Protocol Task Force had distributed 329,230 face masks in four PON areas.The opening ceremony of the PON XX National Games is scheduled to take place on October 2, 2021, at the Lukas Enembe Stadium in Jayapura. President Joko Widodo will open the national games.The XX PON 2021 will be held on October 2-15, 2021. At least 6,400 athletes and 3,500 officials from 34 provinces across Indonesia are expected to participate in the event, which will feature 37 sports.