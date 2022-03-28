English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Down to 587

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 28 March 2022 10:53
Jakarta: Some 587 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the same period on the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 9.
 
"There are 344 males and 243 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Monday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Calls on G20 to Harmonize Global Travel Health Protocols

Indonesia Calls on G20 to Harmonize Global Travel Health Protocols

English
health
Govt Allocates $5.5 Million for Kupang City Redesign

Govt Allocates $5.5 Million for Kupang City Redesign

English
east nusa tenggara
Ministry Ensures Adequate Cooking Oil Stocks during Ramadan

Ministry Ensures Adequate Cooking Oil Stocks during Ramadan

English
palm oil
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Badan Pangan Nasional Jamin Sembako Cukup untuk Ramadan dan Idulfitri
Nasional

Badan Pangan Nasional Jamin Sembako Cukup untuk Ramadan dan Idulfitri

Kemenkeu: Penerapan Pajak Karbon Diundur Jadi Juli 2022
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu: Penerapan Pajak Karbon Diundur Jadi Juli 2022

Ikut 'Dikejar' Korban Investasi Bodong, Ini Penjelasan Indra Bekti
Hiburan

Ikut 'Dikejar' Korban Investasi Bodong, Ini Penjelasan Indra Bekti

Menlu Retno: Hati-Hati Kelola Kawasan Indo-Pasifik
Internasional

Menlu Retno: Hati-Hati Kelola Kawasan Indo-Pasifik

PBSI Tunjuk Flandy Limpele Jadi Pelatih Ganda Campuran
Olahraga

PBSI Tunjuk Flandy Limpele Jadi Pelatih Ganda Campuran

<i>Fresh Graduate</i> Perhatikan Hal Ini Agar Tak Salah Saat Teken Perjanjian Kerja
Pendidikan

Fresh Graduate Perhatikan Hal Ini Agar Tak Salah Saat Teken Perjanjian Kerja

Ternyata Ini Fungsi Knalpot Motor, Jangan Diabaikan
Otomotif

Ternyata Ini Fungsi Knalpot Motor, Jangan Diabaikan

Instagram Nantinya Bisa Balas Story via Pesan Suara
Teknologi

Instagram Nantinya Bisa Balas Story via Pesan Suara

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!