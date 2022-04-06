English  
Spokesperson for the COVID-19 Task Force Professor Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)
Spokesperson for the COVID-19 Task Force Professor Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)

Govt Reminds Indonesians to Keep Wearing Masks during Ramadan

English ramadan covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Antara • 06 April 2022 15:00
Jakarta: Government spokesperson for COVID-19 Handling Wiku Adisasmito reminded Indonesians to continue to wear masks while conducting their activities during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan as part of the efforts to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
 
“Wearing masks should be an indispensable habit during shopping, visiting relatives, or attending worship activities at mosques,” Adisasmito noted during a press conference for the development of COVID-19 handling in Indonesia accessed here on Tuesday.
 
Adisasmito lauded the community for continually complying with the health protocols, so that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country can be decreased.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The spokesperson also urged all relevant parties to continuously supervise the implementation of health protocols in their surrounding areas.
 
The role of volunteers, officers of the Indonesian Military (TNI), and the National Police (Polri), as well as the ambassadors for behavior change, who are assets in supervising the implementation of health protocols, should be maximized, according to Adisasmito.
 
He appealed to village governments to continue to report the level of compliance of health protocols in their respective areas.
 
In addition, Adisasmito pressed for again reactivating micro-level public activity restrictions (PPKM) posts in villages ahead of the Eid homecoming exodus period.
 
All parties are expected to collaborate for supporting the revival of economic activities and facilitating normalcy to be restored in people’s activities.
 
“For the past two years, we have been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and currently, we can revive and start to conduct our activities again like before. Of course, this needs to be preserved with the spirit of mutual cooperation and full responsibility," he remarked.
 
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of April 5, 2022, Indonesia has recorded a total of 6,023,924 COVID-19 cases, 5,783,299 recoveries, and 155,421 deaths.
 
(WAH)
