There are 1,640 males and 1,608 females at the apartment complex. (photo: medcom.id)
3,248 indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English jakarta workers migrants
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 03 February 2022 16:43
Jakarta: As many as 3,248 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
 
"There are 3,248 migrant workers who are currently undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday.
 
According to Aris, there are 1,640 males and 1,608 females at the government operated apartment complex.
 
Meanwhile, some 5,174 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 204 from 4,970.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

(WAH)
