Indonesian, Japanese Defense Ministers Committed to Strengthening Cooperation

Tokyo: Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, who visited Cambodia to attend the Japan-ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting, held a meeting with Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday.
"At the outset of the meeting, the Ministers exchanged gratitude to meet again since the Shangri-La Dialogue in June 2022," the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.
The Ministers exchanged views on the regional security issues including Ukraine, the South China Sea and North Korea.
They reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing coordination bilaterally.
"On top of that, concerning the situations inthe region, Minister Kishi reiterated his strong opposition to unilaterally change, or attempt to change, the status quo backed by force or escalate tensions," the Ministry stated.
The Ministers also exchanged views on bilateral defense cooperation.
They concurred in strengthening defense cooperation and exchanges between both countries while maintaining close communication between respective defense establishments.