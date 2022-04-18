English  
Kamil expressed optimism that Mulyana would be able to perform his duty. (Photo: medcom.id)
Yana Mulyana Inaugurated as Bandung Mayor

English ridwan kamil bandung west java
Antara • 18 April 2022 16:43
Bandung: West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil inaugurated Yana Mulyana as the definitive mayor of Bandung for the 2018-2023 mayoral term at Bandung's provincial government seat, Gedung Sate, on Monday.
 
Mulyana is inaugurated to replace the previous mayor, Oded M. Danial, who passed away in office on December 10, 2021.
 
Kamil, in his remarks after inaugurating Mulyana, expressed optimism that Mulyana would be able to perform his duty well after becoming the definitive mayor of the province's capital.

"We hope that in the remaining term period and with the current position of definitive mayor, you would be able to optimise development in Bandung City and consolidate all stakeholders in the city's development to move the city forward," the West Java governor remarked.
 
Kamil then instructed Mulyana to maintain integrity while serving the city as the mayor.
 
"Your integrity will be an example for residents and all officials that work under your leadership," he remarked.
 
Mulyana should also wholeheartedly serve Bandung's residents, the governor remarked while adding that the mayor should habituate himself to conducting direct inspections to monitor issues plaguing the residents.
 
"This is (the mayor's) obligation to ensure that Bandung's residents get closer to their mayor either through physical or virtual means," Kamil affirmed.
 
He then encouraged Mulyana to boost his capacity and professionalism, as handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, adoption of the generation 4.0 technologies, and global warming in the city required firm leadership.
 
"We will enter a politically significant year soon, and you must enhance political communications and interactions with stakeholders in the city as well as stick to the visions and missions that you offer to the people during your election," the governor remarked.
 
The Home Affairs Ministry had earlier issued a recommendation letter on April 11, 2022, instructing the West Java governor to inaugurate Mulyana as the city's definitive mayor.
 
Mulyana was the deputy mayor of Bandung during Danial's mayoral term after they emerged victorious during the 2018 Bandung mayoral election. He was the first in the mayoral succession line following Danial's death on December 10, 2021. 
 
(WAH)
