Over 49.5 Million Indonesians Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot

Meanwhile, 19,362 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,296,746.
Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 Vaccine reached 49,543,811 today, increasing by 46,944 from yesterday.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 2,069 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,074,894.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 998 to 5,906,969.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 156,711.