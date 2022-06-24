English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 49.5 Million Indonesians Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot

English vaccine covid-19 vaccine covid-19 covid-19 cases indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 June 2022 17:28
Jakarta: Some 16,758 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 168,6660,974, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 19,362 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,296,746.
 
Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 Vaccine reached 49,543,811 today, increasing by 46,944 from yesterday.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 2,069 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,074,894.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 998 to 5,906,969.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 156,711.
 
(WAH)
