The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 138.2 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 February 2022 17:57
Jakarta: Some 795,584 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 138,280,959, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, 233,936 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 189,067,416
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 63,956 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,030,002.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 39,072 to 4,414,306.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 206 to 145,828.
 
(WAH)
