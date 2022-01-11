Floods Submerge Several Hundred Homes in Cirebon

Jakarta: Floods inundated 698 houses in two villages in Cirebon District, West Java Province, according to the Regional Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) of Cirebon on Tuesday.
"Temporary data shows that the number of houses that were flooded reaches 698," Cirebon BPBD Chief Executive Alex Suheriyawan stated here on Tuesday.
The villages of Mekarsari and Gunungsari in Waled Sub-district were submerged in floodwaters reaching a height of between 30 centimeters and a meter.
The flooding was triggered by incessant heavy rains that had fallen since Monday evening and caused the Ciberes River to overflow its bank.
"This flood was caused by the overflowing of Ciberes River following heavy rains," he noted.
"The waters have begun to recede, though the houses of several people are still inundated," he remarked.
Meanwhile, Kosim, a resident whose house was flooded, recalled that the floodwaters started entering his house on Monday night after the Ciberes River overflowed.
"The floodwaters entered the house on Monday night and have started to recede now," he noted.
Meanwhile, flooding in Jember District, East Java Province, on Sunday, claimed two lives and rendered one resident missing, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).
"Today's information shows that the death toll increases by one, bringing the tally to two," Abdul Muhari, a spokesman of BNPB, noted in a press statement in Jakarta, on Monday.
In addition, the Regional Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) of Jember reported that one resident was reported missing due to flooding, he added.
Floods submerged the villages of Kaliwates, Sempusari, and Mangli in Kaliwates Sub-district; Rambi Puji and Ramigundam villages in Rambi Puji Sub-district; and Kemiri and Suci villages in Panti Sub-District, Jember District, on Sunday.