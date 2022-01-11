English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Temporary data shows that the number of houses that were flooded reaches 698.
Temporary data shows that the number of houses that were flooded reaches 698.

Floods Submerge Several Hundred Homes in Cirebon

English disaster west java floods
Antara • 11 January 2022 18:52
Jakarta: Floods inundated 698 houses in two villages in Cirebon District, West Java Province, according to the Regional Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) of Cirebon on Tuesday.
 
"Temporary data shows that the number of houses that were flooded reaches 698," Cirebon BPBD Chief Executive Alex Suheriyawan stated here on Tuesday.
 
The villages of Mekarsari and Gunungsari in Waled Sub-district were submerged in floodwaters reaching a height of between 30 centimeters and a meter.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The flooding was triggered by incessant heavy rains that had fallen since Monday evening and caused the Ciberes River to overflow its bank.
 
"This flood was caused by the overflowing of Ciberes River following heavy rains," he noted.
 
"The waters have begun to recede, though the houses of several people are still inundated," he remarked.
 
Meanwhile, Kosim, a resident whose house was flooded, recalled that the floodwaters started entering his house on Monday night after the Ciberes River overflowed.
 
"The floodwaters entered the house on Monday night and have started to recede now," he noted.
 
Meanwhile, flooding in Jember District, East Java Province, on Sunday, claimed two lives and rendered one resident missing, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).
 
"Today's information shows that the death toll increases by one, bringing the tally to two," Abdul Muhari, a spokesman of BNPB, noted in a press statement in Jakarta, on Monday.
 
In addition, the Regional Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) of Jember reported that one resident was reported missing due to flooding, he added.
 
Floods submerged the villages of Kaliwates, Sempusari, and Mangli in Kaliwates Sub-district; Rambi Puji and Ramigundam villages in Rambi Puji Sub-district; and Kemiri and Suci villages in Panti Sub-District, Jember District, on Sunday. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Prosecutors Demand Death Penalty for Herry Wirawan

Prosecutors Demand Death Penalty for Herry Wirawan

English
west java
Indonesia Records 802 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Records 802 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
covid-19
SOEs Minister Files Report on Garuda Indonesia Case to AGO

SOEs Minister Files Report on Garuda Indonesia Case to AGO

English
corruption
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Raup Rp11 Triliun dari Lelang Sukuk Negara Hari Ini
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Raup Rp11 Triliun dari Lelang Sukuk Negara Hari Ini

Jakarta Penyumbang Kasus Baru dan Sembuh Terbanyak Hari Ini
Nasional

Jakarta Penyumbang Kasus Baru dan Sembuh Terbanyak Hari Ini

The Raid akan Digarap Ulang dengan Sutradara Hollywood
Hiburan

The Raid akan Digarap Ulang dengan Sutradara Hollywood

Kasus Covid-19 di Turki Melonjak, Dubes RI: Jaga Prokes!
Internasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Turki Melonjak, Dubes RI: Jaga Prokes!

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disulap Menjadi Air Purifier
Otomotif

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disulap Menjadi Air Purifier

Samsung Resmi Tutup Toko Aplikasi OS Tizen
Teknologi

Samsung Resmi Tutup Toko Aplikasi OS Tizen

Kriteria Sekolah yang Boleh Menerapkan Kurikulum Prototype 2022
Pendidikan

Kriteria Sekolah yang Boleh Menerapkan Kurikulum Prototype 2022

PSSI Angkat Bicara soal Gagalnya Transfer Samuel Balinsa ke Klub Thailand
Olahraga

PSSI Angkat Bicara soal Gagalnya Transfer Samuel Balinsa ke Klub Thailand

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!