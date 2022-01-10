English  
All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at the apartment complex are asymptomatic.
3,075 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 10 January 2022 13:55
Jakarta: As many as 3,075 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex decreased by 148 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number stands at 3,075 today," the spokesman said here on Monday morning.
 
Meanwhile, some 1,978 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 180 from 1,798.
 
(WAH)
