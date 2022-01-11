English  
The booster vaccination priority is carried out in preparation for the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP.
Govt to Boost COVID-19 Vaccination in Lombok

English covid-19 vaccination west nusa tenggara
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 January 2022 15:16
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has announced that the people in the island of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara province will be prioritized to receive booster shots after the second dose coverage of 70 percent in the region has met.
 
"We expect the third dose of vaccination can be carried out in January, February, and March," Airlangga said in a press statement after attending a limited cabinet meeting on evaluation of public activity restrictions (PPKM) at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
According to the report, Mataram city is ready for the booster shot since the second dose of vaccination has reached 78 percent, while West Lombok regency has only reached 57.9 percent, Central Lombok regency 61 percent, East Lombok regency 57 percent, and North Lombok regency 69 percent.

The booster vaccination priority is carried out in preparation for the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP. Based on the MotoGP calendar, there will be an official MotoGP test at the Mandalika Circuit in February and the Indonesian MotoGP will take place at the circuit in March.
 
Airlangga further said that this year, the country will also host a series of G20 meetings both in virtual and hybrid.  In January, sherpa meetings to be held are, among others, Civil 20, Super Audit 20, Youth 20, Business Forum/CEO Forum, Women 20, Urban 20, and Finance Track.
 
The Government, Airlangga continued, will draw up a special handling scheme to determine the assessment level of nine entry points, namely Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Banten province; Juanda Airport, East Java province; Sam Ratulangi Airport, North Sulawesi province; Batam Port and Tanjungpinang Port, Riau Islands province; Nunukan Port, North Kalimantan province; Cross-border Post (PLBN) Aruk and PLBN Entikong, West Kalimantan province and PLBN Motaain, East Nusa Tenggara province.
 
(WAH)
