The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 51.3 Million Indonesians Receive Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 July 2022 18:00
Jakarta: Some 39,727 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 169,232,174, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 51,315,655 today, increasing by 135,059 in the past 24 hours.
 
Meanwhile, 27,297 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,643,697.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 2,743 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,100,671.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,045 to 5,925,853.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 4 to 156,770.
 
(WAH)
Indonesia Adds 2,743 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Indonesia, UAE Foreign Ministers Hold Bilateral Meeting in Bali

Aksi Cepat Tanggap's Funds, Goods Collection Authorization Revoked: Ministry

