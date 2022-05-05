English  
Photo: Media Indonesia/Ramdani
Photo: Media Indonesia/Ramdani

Transition to Endemic Awaits for Post-Homecoming Evaluation

English eid al-fitr covid-19 covid-19 pandemic Endemi covid-19 Homecoming
Andhika Prasetyo • 05 May 2022 12:53
Jakarta: The government will determine the scheme for the covid-19 endemic. The policy awaits the results of the evaluation after the 2022 Eid homecoming.
 
"For the endemic scheme, the government will still wait for an evaluation a few weeks after the Eid homecoming. We hope it will not happen again like in other countries," said the Main Expert Staff of the Presidential Staff Office Abraham Wirotomo in a written statement, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
 
According to him, the government will not make the transition until there is supporting data. This is needed to anticipate suppressing active cases.

According to him, the spread of COVID-19 over the past seven weeks has been under control. This was confirmed through the Reproduction Rate (Rt) data on March 24 to May 4, 2022 which was consistent at number 1. In addition, the number of daily cases also continued to decline.
 
"As of May 3, 2022, 107 cases per day, 18 deaths per day, and 6,951 active cases remain," said Abraham.
 
On the other hand, he stressed that the government is not in a hurry to change the status of the pandemic to endemic. This attitude was taken even though several indicators showed improvement.
 
(FJR)
