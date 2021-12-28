Indonesia Continues to Strictly Monitor COVID-19 Situation

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government remains vigilant and careful, and continues to strictly monitor COVID-19 situation to the regional level although to date the pandemic in Indonesia is still under control at the bottom level, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has said.
"The Government remains extra careful and vigilant because we still don’t know much about this virus. Monitoring COVID-19 is conducted strictly to the level of regencies/cities," Luhut said in a press conference on Development of COVID-19 Handling and Evaluation on Implementation of the Public Activity Retsrictions (PPKM), on Monday (12/27) virtually, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The Coordinating Minister said that the public activity restrictions will be imposed once certain threshold is exceeding, by taking into account not only daily cases but also hospital occupancy and death rate.
Moreover, the Government will continue to carry out testing and tracing that are slowing down in the past few days.
Testing and tracing, Luhut continued, will help to identify the potential of COVID-19 and prevent the quick spread, and to further isolate the spread.
In relation to the mitigation of a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, the Government also calls on all regions to prepare hospital and isolation facilities as early as possible.
Concluding his press statement, the Coordinating Minister once again calls on all elements to maintain discipline in implementing health protocol and to use PeduliLindungi, so COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia remains at the low level, and the people’s economy can recover.