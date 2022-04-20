UN Strongly Condemns Attacks on Schools in Kabul

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Kabul: The United Nations (UN) Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, strongly condemned Tuesday’s horrific attacks on a high school and education centre in Western Kabul.According to reports, multiple explosions hit Abdul Rahim Shahid high school and the nearby Mumtaz Education Centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Western Kabul, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more.The Abdul Rahim Shahid high school was reported to have been hit by the blasts as students were coming out of their morning classes, and was followed by an explosion a few kilometers away near the Mumtaz Education Centre."On behalf of the entire humanitarian community in Afghanistan, I extend my sincere condolences to all those affected, and to the families of those killed,” Alakbarov said in a statement on Tuesday."Violence in or around schools is never acceptable. For the people of Afghanistan, already beleaguered by forty years of war, schools should be safe havens, and places where children can learn and flourish," he added.Alakbarov reiterated that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.