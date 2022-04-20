English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Violence in or around schools is never acceptable. (Photo: medcom.id)
Violence in or around schools is never acceptable. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Strongly Condemns Attacks on Schools in Kabul

English afghanistan united nations education
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 April 2022 12:23
Kabul: The United Nations (UN) Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, strongly condemned Tuesday’s horrific attacks on a high school and education centre in Western Kabul.
 
According to reports, multiple explosions hit Abdul Rahim Shahid high school and the nearby Mumtaz Education Centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Western Kabul, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more. 
 
The Abdul Rahim Shahid high school was reported to have been hit by the blasts as students were coming out of their morning classes, and was followed by an explosion a few kilometers away near the Mumtaz Education Centre.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"On behalf of the entire humanitarian community in Afghanistan, I extend my sincere condolences to all those affected, and to the families of those killed,” Alakbarov said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
"Violence in or around schools is never acceptable. For the people of Afghanistan, already beleaguered by forty years of war, schools should be safe havens, and places where children can learn and flourish," he added.
 
Alakbarov reiterated that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

English
inflation
Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

English
economic growth
College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Positivity Rate</i> DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir
Nasional

Positivity Rate DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga
Ekonomi

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina
Internasional

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba
Hiburan

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar
Olahraga

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara
Otomotif

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!