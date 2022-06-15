BNPT Prioritizes Principle of Human Rights in Implementing National Plan of Action

Jakarta: The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) will always prioritize the principle of respect for and appreciation of human rights in implementing the national plan of action on preventing and countering violent extremism (RAN PE) in Indonesia.
"We hope that RAN PE would be implemented in accordance with the principle of human rights, so its implementation will also appreciate the existing rights and will be relevant in the community," BNPT Deputy Chief for International Cooperation Andhika Chrisnayudhanto noted in a written statement on Wednesday.
RAN PE is a series of activities conducted in a systematic and well-planned manner to prevent and counter violent extremism.
Chrisnayudhanto noted that RAN PE is implemented by collaborating with various parties, including the civil society organization. The collaboration will be incorporated into a thematic working group under the coordination of the RAN PE Joint Secretariat.
BNPT is fully committed to ensuring that RAN PE can work congruently in accordance with the universal principles of human rights. This is because the root cause of the problem to be fought is terrorism, which is one of the forms of human rights violation, he stated.
The presence of the element representing civil society in the thematic working group is expected to contribute to counterterrorism in the country, including coordinating inputs, ideas, and suggestions as well as monitoring and evaluation of RAN PE.
The BNPT ensures that the thematic working group plays a role in accordance with the principles of RAN PE, including upholding human rights; guaranteeing the supremacy of law and justice; strengthening gender mainstreaming; fulfilling children's rights; maintaining security, safety, and good governance; ensuring the participation of pluralistic stakeholders; and supporting unity in diversity and application of local wisdom.
The involvement of civil society in the thematic working group will help achieve the goals of the RAN PE programs, including the pillars of prevention covering preparedness, counter-radicalism, and de-radicalism.
"Implementation of the programs will surely consider open and democratic participation in accordance with human rights," he stated.